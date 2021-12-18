Asher Gray, UMI, Azza

press release: JAMS and WSUM 91.7 FM are stoked to be bringing out Milwaukee's Asher Gray for the last JAMS of this wacky year.

Asher Gray | Club Ritual

Influenced by the classic sounds of the US midwest, Asher's music spans the spectrum of nostalgic rave, electro, spacey house, and deep Chicago jack. His passion for underground dance music started in 1998 when he began throwing parties and it continues today with Club Ritual, a party focused on promoting a broad spectrum of underground dance music from around the midwest and beyond.

Local support from

DJ UMI | Foshizzle Family

Azza | JAMS

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM upfront)

COVID vaccination proof will be required at the door. You must have completed vaccination at least two weeks prior to the event.

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.