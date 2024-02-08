× Expand courtesy WME A person sits on some steps. Ashley Gavin

7:30 pm on 2/8 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/9-10. $45-$15.

media release: Ashley Gavin is a stand up comedian based in New York City. She’s been featured on Netflix is a Joke, Hulu, Comedy Central, but is best known for her viral crowd work videos on TikTok and her top charting podcast We’re Having Gay Sex.

Ashley is admired for her confidence, authenticity, and unrelenting energy on stage. She is the only angry lesbian beloved by all, including old, straight, white guys. If you don’t believe it, she was Carnival Cruiseline’s first openly gay comedian. She exploded on the internet this year by showcasing her rare ability to authentically engage and improvise with guests on her podcast and audience members while

on stage.

olate Sundaes (hosted by Tommy Davidson) on Showtime.