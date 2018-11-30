× Expand Amely Zhou

press release: AMIC Workshop Series: Traditional Chinese Instruments

November 30, 6:30-7:30pm, Inn Wisconsin Room at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

Cost: Free

Members of the Asian Musical Instruments Community will give introductions to different Chinese instruments through discussion and performance. They will also discuss some history, repertoire, and playing techniques. Amely Zhou, professional performer on the Erhu (Chinese violin) will be a guest artist. Amely Zhou is an erhu instructor in Toronto, Canada and serves as the music conductor at Yips Canada Montessori School and Canadian Youth Chinese Orchestra.

AMIC works to facilitate cross-cultural understanding and community-building through music sharing and performance.

Performers: Amely Zhou, Joe Anderson, Yiting Wang, Mingyu Xue