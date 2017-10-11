Ask a Local: Wisconsin Distillers Showcase

Noon-3 pm: A not-so-secret secret — Wisco represents when it comes to the distilling game, and it’s an industry that’s growing in our fair state. At this weekend event, you’ll get to see exactly where the game’s at with local distillers Twisted Path, 45th Parallel, Central Standard, State Line, Meloz, Great Northern, Driftless Glen, Yahara Bay, and Great Lakes coming from all over our state to answer questions and give tastes of their products. With members of the Madison bartending community on hand mixing cocktails and answering questions about the spirits, this is an afternoon that will be, in the words of Wayne’s World, informative and stimulating. Tickets are $5 at the door.