× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Sasha Rosser. Sasha Rosser

media release: Welcome to Ask an Asshole, where comedians "solve" all your problems in 10 minutes or less! Submit your burning questions before the show; then, they'll be projected on a screen for stand-up comics to tackle in front of a live audience.

Use the form below to submit your problems or questions: https://forms.gle/ oT2uLiRzUmuN5Mgt9

With horrible advice from: Nathan Clemons, Mike Jonjak, Lizzie Kirch, Josh Glen, and special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. While this is a FREE show, seating is limited, so it's recommended you reserve your spots on Eventbrite. $10 donation suggested to help support your comics.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/373210025224177

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 6:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.