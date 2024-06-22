Ask for Jane, Open Mic

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets sliding scale $5 to $20

In January of 2022, local songwriter Jennifer Hedstrom started writing punk songs under the name Ask for Jane. These songs are a vehicle for telling their abortion story, a way to release their rage and grief when reproductive rights are being stripped in the US, and to stand in defiance of abortion stigma. In true riot grrrl fashion, what started as personal expression has grown into an invitation for community. Ask for Jane strives to be a project that empowers other people to share their abortions stories and to raise money for local abortion funds. At this event, attendees are invited to sign-up for an abortion storytelling open mic - facilitated by Jennifer and Ashley Hartman Annis. This can include off-the-cuff storytelling, poetry, songs, and other ways of sharing your experiences with abortion and abortion access. After the open mic, Ask for Jane will perform a high-energy set of songs where we can all scream and sing about abortion together. Free reproductive resources will be available.

If you’d like to sign up for the Open Mic portion of the event, please do so at https://www.jotform.com/form/241335870052047

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.