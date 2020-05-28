ONLINE: Ask the Cat Expert

press release: Need help understanding that weird thing Garfield does? Want to teach Tom some new tricks? Join Kenzie Korpela, a Dane County Humane Society staff member, and cat expert, for our second Ask a Cat Expert Facebook Live event! Thursday, May 28th at 1:00pm join Kenzie on Dane County Humane Society's Facebook page while she shares answers to commonly asked questions and provides tips on communicating with your cat!

Submit your questions on Facebook or ask them live!

Previous stream: https://www.facebook.com/GiveShelter/videos/551584612459241/

Previous Cat Expert blog: https://www.giveshelter.org/news/ask-the-cat-specialist-part-1