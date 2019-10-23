RSVP for Assessing the Woodland

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn how to research the ecological history of your property, how to assess its current condition, and how to determine its potential for the future. Instructor: Frank Hassler, Good Oak Ecological Services

Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Wednesday, October 30

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 23

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
