press release: Sunday, February 24, 2019 2:30 pm, St. Paul Catholic University Center, 723 State St.

Choral and Organ Festival

Members of the Madison-based Association of Church Musicians will present a festival of hymns and choral anthems based on the liturgical year, with a choir led by Dr. Don Horisberger. Dr. Horisberger is the recently retired associate conductor of the Chicago Symphony Chorus and Organist and Choirmaster at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Included will be works and arrangements by Bach, Schalk, Christiansen, Ferguson, Langlais, and others. Also featured will be St. Paul's new pipe organ, Taylor & Boody, Op. 74, with Dr. John Chappell "Chappy" Stowe of UW-Madison serving as organist.

The event is free and the public is cordially invited to attend. More info: https://www.facebook.com/ events/372422880248598/