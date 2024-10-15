media release: Astronomy on Tap (AoT) Madison is a free event that tries to reach people of all ages and backgrounds. The audience can range from people who haven’t seen any science since high school to those with PhDs. Hosted by members of the UW-Madison Astronomy Department, throughout the academic year we host monthly events in the third Tuesday of the month at different venues in Madison.

Join us for our October 2024 edition of Madison Astronomy on Tap at Working Draft Beer Company!

Come hear UW–Madison astronomers talk about their research, spanning from the Solar System to the farthest reaches of the Universe. We will have astronomy trivia and plenty of Q&A time to ask astronomers your burning questions about space!

RSVP on Facebook: https://facebook.com/ aotmadison/events