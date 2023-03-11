ASTROVIBE b2b AyeDHD, Brown$ugga, DJ FNU, DJ Jay Sudo, DJ VIC, EthMan, HEINZ, King Woo b2b Nipplz, KyGuy, LMN, Paul Gordon, SHVRS, V i z i o n

media release: Liquid is back with the 33rd volume of the DJ Summit! These events give local and regional producers/DJs a chance to hit the big stage and perform with professional sound, lighting, and video equipment. The lineup consists of ASTROVIBE b2b AyeDHD, Brown$ugga, DJ FNU, DJ Jay Sudo, DJ VIC, EthMan, HEINZ, King Woo b2b Nipplz, KyGuy, LMN, Paul Gordon, SHVRS, and V i z i o n. In addition to the summit, the Liquid stage will be cultivated by Liquid staff member and DJ KyGuy to celebrate his birthday! Liquid believes strongly in supporting the music community of Madison, as well as creating an inclusive environment for all community members. Tickets are on sale starting at $10. Come and support your local music scene!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/990665732315957