ONLINE: At Home with Farm Aid

press release: Clear your schedules, because we’ve got some big news: At Home With Farm Aid will stream live on Saturday night, hosted by Willie Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson!

Join us on April 11 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT to watch live performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews in a virtual show of support and solidarity for family farmers and ranchers. The event will be available as a free webcast stream on farmaid.org and axs.tv and also available to watch on AXS TV.