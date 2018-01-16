At the River I Stand

press release: Tuesday Night Movie and Discussion

Free and open to the public

This film chronicles the Civil Rights Movement's climax – the two-month period in Memphis, Tennessee

leading up to the tragic death of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

“It reveals how the Black and labor movements both win by struggling together” --Julian Bond, Chair, NAACP

Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 6:30 p.m., Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Room 104

Sponsored by the Gray Panthers of Madison