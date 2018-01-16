At the River I Stand

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tuesday Night Movie and Discussion

Free and open to the public

This film chronicles the Civil Rights Movement's climax – the two-month period in Memphis, Tennessee

leading up to the tragic death of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

“It reveals how the Black and labor movements both win  by struggling together” --Julian Bond, Chair, NAACP

Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 6:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Gray Panthers of Madison

