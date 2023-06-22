ATD Summer Symposium

media release: Join us for an exciting opportunity to learn from two local leaders in the training and development space, followed by a Happy Hour Networking hour serving drinks and appetizers.

Disrupted Development: Training in Volatile Times

Speaker: Ryan Panzer

Description: "We need to do more with less."

It's common to hear something along these lines during a normal planning cycle, let alone preceding a potential global recession. The L&D profession seems to be among the first to feel this squeeze anytime an organization encounters a moment of perceived scarcity. As we enter another season of economic volatility, what should we as L&D expect? What can we learn from the 2008 recession? And how can we preserve the impact we can make on an organization, even when resources are suddenly scarce?

In this session, we'll look at the research on training and development in cycles of disruption and recession. We'll discuss how to pivot from admin-intensive programs to self-perpetuating cultures of learning. And we'll learn from other ATD-MAC members on their plans to navigate the uncertainty ahead.

De-Mystifying NPS Scores

Speaker: Dannie Jaeger

Description: NPS, or Net Promoter Score, is a customer satisfaction score used in business. It's common for L&D professionals to use NPS scores as a way to gather reaction data from learners. How reliable and valid are NPS scores? What is the difference between transactional and relational NPS questions? What is the difference between absolute and relative NPS scores? How often should NPS scores be collected? How should NPS scores be analyzed? What decisions are made with NPS scores? In this session, we will dig into the research on the NPS metric and participate in discussions and debates on how L&D can best utilize this metric.

About the Speakers:

Ryan's Bio: Ryan Panzer is the Global Head of Sales Learning and Development for the Uber Advertising organization. Currently the Chapter's Past President and a holder of the CPTD credential, Ryan has served on the ATD-MAC board since 2018. Ryan works from home, where he frequently makes chili or other soups during Zoom calls.

Dannie's Bio: Dannie Jaeger has seven years’ experience in 9-12 education and technical training at Exact Sciences, and is currently obtaining a master’s degree in Data Science from UW Steven's Point.