RSVP for ATHENA Award Celebration

press release: The Business Forum of Madison is pleased to host the 2018 ATHENA Awards on Tuesday, March 13, at The Madison Concourse Hotel. The evening will honor outstanding individuals who demonstrate excellence and initiative in their careers, community involvement and support of women in the Madison area.

The nominees for the 2018 ATHENA Awards are:

Emily Auerbach of UW Odyssey Project,

Jennifer Binkley of Community Justice Inc.,

Shannon Bohan Kenitz of International Hyperbarics Association,

Susan Crowley, MPA of Care Wisconsin,

Marci Henderson of Girls Scouts of WI- Badgerland,

Dianne Hesselbein of WI State Legislature,

Ashley Quinto Powell of Nei-Turner Media Group,

Gricel Santiago Rivera of Rise Law Center of End Domestic Abuse WI,

Kelli Thompson of the Office of the WI State Public Defender,

Maggie Utterback of Quarles & Brady LLP,

Miranda Zuhlke of Madison Emergency Physicians.

The ATHENA Award Celebration event is also the largest fundraiser for The Business Forum. It provides scholarships to Madison area women to advance their professional goals by furthering their education.

Sponsorships are still available for this event. Corporate and non-profit tables and individual tickets are available for purchase. For more information on this event, visit www.thebusinessforum.org or contact Kim Burlage at kim.burlage@wpsic.com