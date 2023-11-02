ATHENA Young Professional Award Luncheon
Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
The Business Forum (TBF) is pleased to announce 8 nominees for the ATHENA Young Professional Award®. In its 16th year, the ATHENA Young Professional Award® recognizes emerging leaders between the ages of 25 and 40 who strive for the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, devote time and energy to their community, and serve as role models for young women.
This year's nominees are:
Miriam Bulcher, Miriam Bulcher Luxury Photography
Carli Freidel, United Way of Dane County
Tara Grays, Lake Ridge Bank
Monica Hickey, Ideas that Evoke
Kadijha Marquardt-Davis, Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health/Engaging Communities to Change Health Outcomes
Amber Sandall, Campus Sonar
Angel Tang, Steenbock Memorial Library
Victoria Thayer, Novii CPA LLC
The recipient will be announced at the ATHENA Young Professional Celebration Luncheon, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, at The Madison Club. This year’s event will be in-person, and is open to the public; tickets are available online at www.thebusinessforum.org. Sponsorships are also available for this event, allowing local companies to showcase themselves to event attendees and be recognized for their support of this year’s recipients.
The award celebration raises funds for The Business Forum Foundation, which provides scholarships to women who live or work in Dane County to advance their professional goals by furthering their education.
For more information, please contact Eva Smith at 608-217-7112.