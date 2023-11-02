ATHENA Young Professional Award Luncheon

press release:

The Business Forum (TBF) is pleased to announce 8 nominees for the ATHENA Young Professional Award®. In its 16th year, the ATHENA Young Professional Award® recognizes emerging leaders between the ages of 25 and 40 who strive for the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, devote time and energy to their community, and serve as role models for young women.

This year's nominees are:

Miriam Bulcher, Miriam Bulcher Luxury Photography

Carli Freidel, United Way of Dane County

Tara Grays, Lake Ridge Bank

Monica Hickey, Ideas that Evoke

Kadijha Marquardt-Davis, Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health/Engaging Communities to Change Health Outcomes

Amber Sandall, Campus Sonar

Angel Tang, Steenbock Memorial Library

Victoria Thayer, Novii CPA LLC

The recipient will be announced at the ATHENA Young Professional Celebration Luncheon, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, at The Madison Club. This year’s event will be in-person, and is open to the public; tickets are available online at www.thebusinessforum.org. Sponsorships are also available for this event, allowing local companies to showcase themselves to event attendees and be recognized for their support of this year’s recipients.

The award celebration raises funds for The Business Forum Foundation, which provides scholarships to women who live or work in Dane County to advance their professional goals by furthering their education.

For more information, please contact Eva Smith at 608-217-7112.