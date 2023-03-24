× Expand Atlas Improv Company

media release: The Endurance Improv fest is a 19 hour improv festival celebrating the 19th Birthday of Atlas Improv in Madison, Wisconsin. Join improvisers from all over the country at Atlas Improv and enjoy free shows all weekend starting Thursday, March 23!

The Endurance Improv Fest 3/23-25:

Panic Room 3/23 from 7:00-8:30 (1.5 hours)

Friday Night Shows 3/24 from 7:00-12:00 (4.5 hours with a break between the 7pm and 9pm blocks)

Saturday Marathon 3/25 from 1:00pm to 2:00am 3/26 (13 hours)

Atlas Improv, 609 E Washington Ave.