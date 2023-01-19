Atlas Improv Company

press release: The Panic Room is a combination stand-up and improv showcase that dares to explore the depths of each form, separately and together. Featuring a great line-up of stand-ups and improvisers, it's funny and it's fun. $8 for General Admission, $5 for Students, Educators, Veterans and First Responders. Tickets available at the door or can be reserved ahead of time by calling or texting Atlas Improv at (608) 216-5533.

January performers are:

Charlie Kojis: Charlie Kojis started stand up in Madison in 2014, quickly winning the Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016. Since then, he has been featured in the Flyover, Beast Village, Great Spirit, Cream City, Floodwater, Madison Comedy Week, and Limestone Comedy Festivals and opened for acts who include Michael Che, Nate Bargatze, and Tig Notaro. Charlie Kojis will be recording his debut comedy album Thursday, February 2nd at Dandy, a hybrid event space/vintage furniture store, in Milwaukee, WI.

Samara Suomi: Samara is a very funny comedian and the host of the Negative Thots podcast; a silly podcast about women and their silly brains.

Andrew Wegleitner: Andrew Wegleitner has performed at venues all over the Midwest including clubs such as Comedy on State, Skyline, and Goonie’s, and theaters such as Brave New Workshop, Parkway, and Bartell. When he began doing stand up, his destructive booze habit prevented him from writing anything decent or looking professional on stage. Now 10 years without a drink he is making a name for himself. He’s worked with Louie Anderson, Theo Vonn, and Todd Glass, placed 2nd in The Funniest Person in The Twin Cities Contest, appeared on the KQ Morning Radio Show, and participated in the 10,000 Laughs and Madison Comedy Weeks Festivals. His act combines honest, real life, personal experiences with silly one liners and crazy antics.