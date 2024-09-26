Atsuko Otaksuka

media release: Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka announces her 2024 ‘Full Grown Tour’ across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date run includes a stop at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Atsuko is more grown than ever, having figured everything out from doing laundry to charcuterie platters to her relationship with her father. No notes or tweaks needed, she's a perfect human!!

Atsuko Okatsuka is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in LA. Atsuko was born in Taiwan and spent her childhood in Japan. She currently has two films debuting at the Tribeca film festival: ALL THAT WE LOVE directed by Yen Tan and GROUP THERAPY directed with Hartbeat. She is currently working on OUTCOME, a dark comedy starring Jonah Hill. Her debut standup special, THE INTRUDER – directed by Tig Notaro premiered on HBO, December 2022 and was named the "Best Debut Special of 2022" by the New York Times and one of the "Best Specials of 2022" by Vulture and Variety. She won the 2023 Gracie Award for "Best Special" and Atsuko was nominated for "Best Comedian" by the Wowie Awards. She was named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2022, and when she made her late-night stand-up debut on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, Vulture proclaimed she “won late-night.” She has performed to sold-out crowds all over North America on her 2023 theater tour, FULL GROWN, which she will be taking to Europe, Asia and Australia/NZ in 2024.

Her on-screen credits include HISTORY OF THE WORLD PT. II (Hulu), ROOM 104 (HBO), and THE SHOW NEXT DOOR WITH RANDALL PARK (ROKU+). Atsuko was recently featured on THIS AMERICAN LIFE with Ira Glass and told the story of how she got to the USA. She was raised by her grandmother, and they created the #DropChallenge together which has amassed more than 10 million views. Her unique upbringing brings an artfully-offbeat resilient persona which is perfectly embodied in her blunt bangs and bowl cut.