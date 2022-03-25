Attack Of The Killer B’s

media release: Every horror movie you've ever loved comes back to hunt you!

Attack of the Killer Bs, first presented at Chicago's Factory Theater in 1993, is a campy, fast-paced homage to beloved horror and cult B-films. It follows Barbara and her brother Glen/Glenda as they battle zombies, pod people, reefer fiends, women in prison, a dream-state burnt maniac, a hockey mask-wearing Shape at a summer camp and his mother, a psychotic motel manager and his mother, and a fifty-foot woman. Barbara and her brother have problems!