press release: Shoppers can spruce up their wardrobes at the Attic Angel Classic Clothing Sale September 28-29 and know they are benefiting Dane County youth needing mental health services.

New and gently worn designer-label jackets, sports and cruise wear, dress for success suits, cocktail and formal gowns, coats and more will be sold at bargain prices Friday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 29 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. On Saturday, most merchandise will be reduced to half price for the entire day. Sizes range from petite through extra large. Designer labels include Joseph Ribkoff, Lululemon, Calvin Klein, St. John, Jones of New York, Carlisle and more.

The annual shopping extravaganza at the Attic Angel Association office building, at the corner of Old Sauk and Junction Roads, 640 Junction Road, also features new women’s clothing, at big discounts, from area boutiques including Chauette, Terese Zache, and Mainstream. In addition, neatly-displayed gently used clothing comes from the closets of Attic Angel volunteers, staff and friends. To make shopping fun and easy, racks are labeled such as designer clothes, cocktail dresses and formal wear, fitness, and more. Purses, belts, shoes, scarves and other accessories round out the Classic Clothing Sale options. Women’s items are collected all year for the popular high quality clothing sale.

“Many shoppers arrive early on Friday to buy clothes just after the sale opens and then return on half-price Saturday to see what other bargains are available,” said Attic Angel marketing volunteer Nancy Latta.

This year, proceeds will primarily support Dane County nonprofits that provide mental health services for school-aged youth. In total Attic Angel awarded $200,092 to twelve area agencies this past fiscal year – all to provide mental health services to youth.

“Our grant funding has rippled out to all corners of Dane County, touching students with mental health issues in Madison Public Schools, as well as Verona, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie, and Oregon schools. Grants with a mental health focus will again be awarded after the 2018 signature fundraising is complete,” Latta said.

The nonprofit Attic Angel Association, which includes more than 500 Attic Angel volunteers, has built a reputation for producing three distinctive bargain resales annually with profits benefiting local causes to support children and seniors. Attic Angel volunteers conclude the year with the Holidays Galore & More Sale, Nov. 9-10. For information: 662-8900 or www.atticangel.org