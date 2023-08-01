RSVP for Attic Angel Golf Outing

media release: Please join the Attic Angel Association for a day of fun and contribute to a great cause to benefit seniors and housing insecurity in children in Dane County.

Mike “Jocko” Jacques, Sports Director at NBC 15 News will again be our special guest and participate in a Beat Jocko contest. We will have skills contests, best dressed foursome, a wine pull, raffles and more. New this year will be a hole-in-one contest!

Monday, August 28, 2023, Hawks Landing Golf Club, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, WI 53593

10 am registration and driving range open

11:30 am shotgun start

Cost: $140 individual or $560 per team Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, box lunch, drink tickets, gift bag, prizes, range balls, post golf reception with cash bar and much more! Register by Aug. 1.

For questions about the event or how to register, email golf@atticangel.org or call Attic Angel Association at 608-662-8900.