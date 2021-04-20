ONLINE: Attracting Eastern Bluebirds to Your Yard

press release: Online via Zoom; Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZYlcOqhpjwiGtNy8hAAOsr3slKANU cjFYFv

Presenter: Pat Ready, Director of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin

Description: The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy welcomes Pat Ready, Director of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin (BRAW), for a fun (virtual) presentation all about bluebirds. Pat will talk about nest box requirements, habitat types and other tips to attract bluebirds into our environments. Pope Farm Conservancy is home to a bluebird trail and nest boxes that fledge hundreds of bluebirds every year. As a follow-up to Pat’s presentation, take a walk at the conservancy in May to see and hear the bluebirds.

About the speaker: Pat Ready is the Director of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin (BRAW) and manages several bluebird trails in Dane County, every year members of the BRAW maintain 8,000 bluebird nest boxes throughout the state and share their experiences with others.

Free and open to the public! Advanced registration required.

https://www. popefarmconservancy.org/