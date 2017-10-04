Atwood Avenue Reconstruction

press release: The first public involvement meeting for the reconstruction of Atwood Avenue in the city of Madison will take place at Olbrich Botantical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, from 6:30 to 8 P.M. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in the Atrium. The project extends approximately 1.13 miles along Atwood Avenue from Fair Oaks Avenue to Cottage Grove Road.

The meeting will be conducted in an informal, open house format to allow for dialogue and individual questions and comments. A brief presentation will be given at 7:00 P.M. The City of Madison and design consultant representatives will be available to discuss the proposed project and address questions or concerns.

The proposed project will include reconstruction of the existing roadway from Fair Oaks Avenue to Cottage Grove Road. The proposed project includes pavement reconstruction, curb and gutter, existing sidewalk spot replacements and repairs, new multi-use path/sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps, storm sewer replacement, new street lighting, replacement of sanitary sewer and water main, new pavement marking, and new signs. The new multi-use path will primarily run parallel with Atwood Avenue with a portion that will continue along the existing path along Lake Monona and connect into Lakeland Avenue. The path will include a new pedestrian bridge crossing over the Starkweather Creek parallel to the roadway bridge. New parking areas and street lighting are also included.

Off-street bicycle accommodations will be provided as part of the project. The exception being between Fair Oaks Avenue and Oakridge Avenue, where an inbound shared peak hour/parking lane will be provided for bicyclists to utilize but an outbound bike-lane will not. Outbound bicyclists and pedestrians will utilize the alternate adjacent routes including the Capital City Trail to connect into Atwood Avenue.

To accommodate the multi-use path adjacent to Atwood Avenue and minimize impacts to adjacent properties, the path was reduced from a 10-foot wide path along the park to an 8-foot wide path south/east of the park towards the City of Monona. Travel lanes are minimized from 11 feet to 10 feet at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Cottage Grove Road. Narrowing the travel lanes provides the width needed to construct the off street multi-use facility without having large impacts to adjacent buildings and landscaping. Pedestrian accommodations currently exist and will be maintained on both sides of the roadway.

The Capital City Trail, Olbrich Park, Olbrich Gardens, the Lowell School, Lake Monona, and other archeological resources are adjacent to and cross the project and considered public park, recreational, or historic resources [Section 4(f) properties]. Impacts are not anticipated to these properties with the exception of along Olbrich Park to accommodate the new multi-use path. Right of way and/or temporary easements may be needed. The project will not be reconstructing the Atwood Avenue Bridge. The only work anticipated on the bridge is pavement marking modifications to accommodate the new street layout. The project team is seeking your input on any concerns individuals may have with how the project is impacting these resources.

Persons with a concern for or knowledge about historic buildings and structures and archaeological sites are encouraged to attend this meeting or provide comments to the local units of government or the consultant. The project is currently in the preliminary design phase with design completion anticipated in fall/winter of 2020 and construction anticipated for 2021.

If you have any questions or concerns that may assist in the development of this project, we encourage you to attend the meeting. If you cannot attend this meeting or would like additional information, feel free to contact the project staff listed below:

Olbrich Gardens is wheelchair-accessible. Citizens who require a sign language interpreter may request one by contacting project staff through the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System at 711 or 1-800-947-3529.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please call the phone number below immediately.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese inmediatamente al número de teléfono que figura a continuación.

Yog tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntaub ntawv ua lwm yam los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau qhov kev pab, kev ua num los sis kev pab cuam no, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab no tam sim no.

Please contact Chris Petykowski of the Engineering Division at (608) 267-8678.