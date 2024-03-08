Aubergine Grand Opening

media release: Willy Street Co-op, Madison’s beloved community-owned grocer, will hold the grand opening of Aubergine, the brand-new community space at 1226 Williamson St, on Friday, March 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Folks can view the space, sample some appetizers, enjoy music from the Vincent Davis Quartet (starting at 5pm next door at CODAFest), and check out artwork by Roscoe Mitchell.

Aubergine, named after the iconic Willy Street Co-op color and beloved vegetable, will officially open its doors, offering a vibrant hub for cooking classes, events, gatherings, and more.

Responding to community needs, fostering connection:

Driven by the need for additional space to host its popular cooking classes and community events, Willy Street Co-op found the perfect opportunity in Aubergine.

“We were looking for spaces to expand our offerings and connect with the community in new ways," Anya Firszt, General Manager of Willy Street Co-op, said. "Aubergine provides a central location and versatile space to do just that."

More than just cooking classes:

Aubergine boasts a spacious 1,600-square-foot main room ideal for meetings, events, workshops, and gatherings. A dedicated commercial kitchen allows hands-on learning experiences in cooking classes led by Willy Street Co-op’s expert chefs. The possibilities are endless —art exhibits, local business collaborations, community forums, and more are all envisioned within the welcoming walls of Aubergine.

Community input & local partnerships:

The name "Aubergine" reflects the community spirit at the heart of the project. Chosen through a public vote, it embodies the unique character of Willy Street Co-op while acknowledging the space's potential for diverse uses.

"We want Aubergine to be a true community hub, shaped by the needs and ideas of our neighbors. We look forward to collaborating with local organizations and welcoming everyone to explore and create within this space,” Firszt said.