media release: The Grammy Nominated producer and Dj Audien is ready to shut it down at Liquid this Saturday. Following his mantra “ progressive house never died” be prepared for a show driven with heavy drums and killer synths. This Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart topper has new tracks to spin, which he can’t wait to share with you. With music similar to Arty, Jason Ross, and 3LAU, Audien will be a show to remember.