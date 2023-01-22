× Expand Audifax A painting hanging on a gallery wall. A work by Audifax.

Audifax , the current artist-in-residence for the Madison Public Library's Bubbler program, is a self-taught artist who creates murals/street art and other paintings as well as sculpture. View a sampling of Audifax's work in the exhibit “Centre” at Garver Canvas through March 9. New works on canvas and prints will be added during the exhibit's run, and Audifax will be working on a sculpture in the space as well (with an unveiling planned as part of the next Femmestival on Feb. 19). An artist talk takes place at 1 pm. on Jan. 22, and a closing reception from 7-10 p.m. on March 4.

media release: Centre: December 1, 2022 - March 9, 2023; reception: December 1, 6pm - 8pm; and March 4, 7-10 pm. Artist talk 1 pm, Jan. 22.

Artist statement: CENTRE

Evolving takes a journey into yourself. This internal support system exists waiting to exalt us to reveal our true nature, creating an experience we dream of. Self awareness sheds light onto this relationship, fanning the flame of our hearts, sharing a newly discovered passion with the world. - Audifax

Garver Canvas launches first artist residency on December 1, 2022, featuring local muralist and sculptor, Audifax. Garver Canvas continues its exploration of non-traditional exhibition formats in its year-old gallery space with exhibition/artist-in-residence hybrid, Centre. Local artist, Audifax, will display older work alongside recent community projects at the start of the three month exhibition. Additionally, she will occupy the space three days a week working on new pieces. During this time the public is welcome to come watch and interact with the artist as she works. As new work is completed, it will take the place of the older work on exhibit with the intent that the exhibition will look quite different at the opening reception on December 1, 6pm - 8pm, then it will at the closing reception, March 4th, 7pm - 10pm. Both events are free to attend.

Garver Events is commissioning a specific work during the residency to be debuted at Femmestival, the annual female/non-binary food and art festival held at Garver on February 19, 2022. The large sculpture will be exhibited in the main atrium space hanging from the large steel beams above the festival. Inspired by the human form, the central form will have a textile backdrop representing our "centre" - the unexplainable place from where our true knowledge stems and the place the artist believes we need to access to bring our community to a place of union and progress. Additional textiles and materials will radiate from the form and its centre as if unraveling and spreading. The project is not only meant to "wow" the audience but to convey the higher knowledge/heart intelligence within all of us, waiting to be accessed and create a stronger self and community.

The exhibition/residency will run from December 1, 2022 through March 9, 2022 with the large-scale sculpture on view in the atrium for 1 - 2 weeks after Femmestival.

“I’m excited to feature an evolving exhibition as well as bring a street artist back into Garver - it’s a rather new concept paired with a rather nostalgic medium given the location. While the intrigue of an evolving exhibition partially motivated this project, it was really the desire to fulfill a need in the artist community that spurred the pilot of a residency at Garver Canvas. I often hear that studio space is hard to find in Madison. Space is one thing we have at Garver and we’re always happy to share it with Madison’s artist community.” - Bethany Jurewicz, Director of Public Programming, Garver Events