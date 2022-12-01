media release: Centre

December 1, 2022 - March 9, 2023; reception: December 1st 6pm - 8pm.

Audifax uses her connection to the surrounding environment and intuition to create work intended to speak to humanity as a whole. Being born an artist and growing up in a family unable to afford art school, she felt trapped in a world where work meant survival and understands the importance of shifting our perception of limitations. Selling her belongings, she went to the streets of Europe to paint before street art was popular in the United States and there she found her canvas, walls. Self-taught in the areas of murals / street art, sculpture and acrylic painting, the bold photo-realistic and calligraffiti pieces connect to us on a level intended to awaken heart intelligence. She strives to push people beyond what they think they’re capable of and to understand dreams are achievable by embracing who we are, and most importantly, taking positive action.