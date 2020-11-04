ONLINE: The August Virgin

press release: MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema series continues tonight through mid-December with online screenings of eight critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world.

This week's feature, The August Virgin, is as warm and relaxed as a late summer weekend; a perceptive, poetic gem that is a welcome relief from the chaos of contemporary life. In August, when most Madrid residents leave for vacation, Eva opts to stick around, borrowing a friend’s apartment and reacquainting herself with her city from a new vantage point. The streets are alive with festivals and sun, and as Eva connects with old friends and new, the film invites us to share in the kinds of everyday experiences that attain a resonance and poignancy in their accumulation. Co-writer/star Itsaso Arana is absolutely luminous as a thirtysomething woman who is “trying out a new way of being in the world,” a sentiment that perfectly captures the tenor of this subtle and insightful film.

Spotlight Cinema screenings are free for MMoCA members, who will be able to access a limited number of free views. Non-members are encouraged to register through the Eventbrite link for each film at MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema page and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website. Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for one week. Check the Spotlight Cinema page and our social media channels for details on upcoming films.