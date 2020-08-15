press release: Thrasher Opera House is introducing another new mini-concert series called Cedar Ridge Sessions. This concert series combines music and nature, offering outdoor shows in a peaceful, countryside setting.

Audience members should bring their lawn chairs, and any picnic style snacks they’d like. We ask no beverage carry-ins, there will be a cash bar available.

They can settle in and enjoy the sunset while experiencing live music like we’ve never offered before! Only 30 tickets are available for each show.

Cedar Ridge Ranch, established in 1995, is located at W14471 Dartford Road, Ripon, WI.

All shows - Doors & Bar 5:15pm - Showtime 6-7:30pm - Tickets $35 each (only 30 tickets available!)

Auralai Chamber/Folk duo from the Fox Valley - Saturday, August 15