Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German Concentration & Extermination Camp

press release: November 11-17, 2019, Gallery 1308 at Union South

The exhibition consists of 31 panels documenting the history of the camp, the reasons for founding the camp, the political background of its operation, the process of extermination of the Jews, various forms of extermination, and the conditions of living and employment of prisoners. The exhibition is based on source and iconographic materials of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland.

There will also be a presentation accompanying the exhibit: "LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR": Reconsideration of the Gospels at the time of Holocaust

Rachel F. Brenner, professor of Jewish studies, UW-Madison

November 15, 2019, 7:00PM,Union South, 1308 West Dayton

Presented by the UW-Madison Department of German, Nordic & Slavic and co-sponsored by the Center for Jewish Studies.