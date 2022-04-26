Austen Brantley reception

× Expand courtesy Madison College-Truax Gallery A sculpture by Austen Brantley.

media release: Sculptor Austen Brantley presents Coarse, an exploration of identity as connected to hair. Brantley reclaims histories of personal and collective trauma through careful attention to the depiction of hair in his figurative sculptures and forces attention to systemic racisms relative to stereotypes connected to the textures and styles of Black hair. Viewers are asked to consider the preferential treatment of straight hair as evidence of social barriers and biases against Black Americans.

The Art Gallery is located on the mezzanine in the entrance area of the Truax Building, Room A1005,1701 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704. Guests may park in the visitor lot or any student lot. Hours: Monday-Thursday 9AM-6PM; Friday 9AM-2PM. The exhibit is on display from 4/26-5/13.

The following events also take place in the gallery.

Austen Brantley: Coarse Gallery Exhibit Opening Reception – Tuesday, 4/26, 4:00-7:00 PM

Austen Brantley Artist Talk – Wednesday, 4/27, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Taking place at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St, Madison, WI 53713: