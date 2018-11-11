Authors on the Mezz

Stoughton Library 304 S. 4th St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release:

Four local authors share experiences about their writing and read excerpts from their works.

Beth Amos/Annelise Ryan/Allyson K. Abbot - USA Today bestselling author of two mystery series and five stand-alone suspense novels.

Alex Bledsoe - Best known for his novels of the sword and sorcery, and urban fantasy genre.

Steve Fortney - Author of novels, historical works, memoirs, and poetry.

Sarah Monette/Katherine Addison - Author of the award-winning The Goblin Emperor, and The Bone Key chosen as one of the "100 Favorite Horror Stories" by NPR.

The program will include a panel discussion by the authors, a time for audience questions, and the opportunity to personally meet with each author.  Copies of the authors' books will be available for purchase and signing.

