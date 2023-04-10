RSVP for Autism Acceptance Gala

media release: Get dressed up and come enjoy an evening of fun and inclusivity. Join Camp Createability at our 1st Annual Autism Acceptance Gala, 6pm-10pm, Friday, April 28, at the Hilton Garden Inn1220 S Grand Ave, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. There will be Food, Drinks, Dancing, a Silent Auction and a Wine & Liquor Pull.

Nine Thirty Standard will be playing live music from 8pm-10pm!

You can purchase individual tickets for $60 or a table (8 seats) for $500. Please purchase tickets by April 10th. If you are purchasing individual tickets there are 3 separate options for Salmon, Chicken or Beef dinner selection. If you choose to purchase a table you will then be sent an email regarding dinner selections.

6pm-10pm, Friday, April 28; Please purchase tickets by Monday, April 10.

Ticket Link --> https://bit.ly/cc_ registration_fees

https://www.facebook.com/events/874970273815190