Autism Acceptance Month Recognition

media release: An event recognizing April as Autism Acceptance Month is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at noon in the Senate Parlor.

Senator André Jacque (R- DePere), Senator Agard (D-Madison), DHS Assistant Deputy Secretary Sarah Valencia, Autism Society Affiliates in Wisconsin, and a panel of Autistic speakers and family members will share their stories and discuss policy issues affecting individuals with Autism and their families in Wisconsin.

“Meaningful discussions about maximizing the quality of life for people with Autism through effective policies must include the voices of Autistic people. We’re thankful for this opportunity to bring our community together and highlight the stories and experiences of Autistic individuals from Wisconsin,” said Kirsten Cooper, the executive director of the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin.

The Autism Society Affiliates in Wisconsin are proud to partner with elected officials this April to increase community understanding and acceptance, with the goal of building autism-friendly, inclusive communities.

“We strive to foster greater connections in our communities,” says executive director of the Autism Society South Center Wisconsin, Kirsten Engel, “Opportunities like this encourage, empower, and bring together Autistic individuals and the larger Autism community network so that we can make Wisconsin an even better place to live.”

This Wisconsin event supports a larger initiative where the Autism Society is inviting its partners, supporters and the world-wide community to be the connection this Autism Acceptance Month. Autism Acceptance Month kicks off on April 1, and the Autism Society is recognizing the multitude of experiences within the Autism community to highlight the critical need for acceptance, inclusion and connections to support people with Autism across the lifespan.

“Our mission focuses on five core services including advocacy, education, information and referrals, support and community. Being able to gather and celebrate how far we have come but also identify where we need to go with those in a position to impact change helps us live up to the mission we hold dear.” said Rechelle Chaffee, the executive director of the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin.