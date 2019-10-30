press release: Autism Goes to College is a first of its kind film -- honest insights for student, parents and educators.

Join the Office of Equity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Madison College for the screening and discussion of Autism Goes to College. In the film, meet Guillermo, Jasmine, Caroline, Jonathan and Aniella – five students on the spectrum take us on campus and into their lives to see how they’re doing college.

After the film, executive producer, Dr. Jan Blacher, will Skype in for a deep discussion. Dr. Blacher is Director of SEARCH, a Family Autism Resource Center she established at University of California at Riverside.

Description of film.

Every fall, more and more students on the spectrum who are capable of academic work at the college level go off to college. Getting in is often easy enough, but navigating college on the spectrum can be challenging in many ways. So students are figuring it out by doing it.From deciding which school will be the best fit, to interactions with professors and peers, facing roommate situations, handling money, homesickness, finding work, overcoming setbacks, staying on track to graduate– these students come up against aspects of college life students typically encounter.Autism Goes to College is a first of it’s kind film, packed with honest insights for student, parents and educators offering an eye-opening look at what a growing number of neurodiverse students are bringing to campus.