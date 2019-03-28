The Automation Bit: Reduce Your Workload Where it Matters

press release: Technology moves so quickly, it's impossible to keep up. The key is knowing what's important for you and your organization's needs, your digital ecosystem. This session will help you identify and prioritize your digital tools and needs. Join MadTech for a series of workshops (Feb-May 2019) featuring a different productivity tool each month for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals. MadTech provides technology training for nonprofits and the general public. Class is free and open to the public. Please rsvp with MadTech at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/madtech-609511925 or call 266-6350 for more information.