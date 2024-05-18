× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Happy attendees at a past Automotion event. Happy attendees at a past Automotion event.

media release: Muscle car. Pony car. Trailer queen. Land yacht. Antique vs. vintage vs. classic. Lead sled. Drophead.

Familiar with any of those terms?

If yes, you're probably already a fan of Automotion Classic Car Show and we look forward to welcoming you back. If no, make plans to drive to Wisconsin Dells the weekend of May 18-19, 2024, at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park - 1881 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, to learn the lingo from some of the most passionate car folks this side of the Mississippi, a passion that often runs in the family. Nearly 1,000 classic rides are expected at the 38th Annual Automotion Classic Car Show. There will be music, food, car corral, and vendor meet too. Spectator admission is free.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Cruise over to 350 Broadway on Saturday, May 18, from 2pm – 9pm where we’ll be celebrating some of movie and TV’s most iconic cars at “Hollywood at Elm Street Plaza.” Replica cars such as the Blues Brothers’ Bluesmobile, Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, the Batmobile, and the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 will be on full display. Set your reminders and get your camera ready! Enjoy food, beverages, live music, and a rockin' atmosphere!

Saturday

Gates at Mt. Olympus open at 7am.

Hollywood at Elm Street Plaza 2pm – 9pm.

Kids activities throughout the day

Balloon twisters from 10am – 3pm.

Juggler, unicyclist, and face painting from 10am – 4pm.

Kids Pedal Pulls starting at 11am (*must register to participate – registration will open an hour prior to the pull starting).

Spectator viewing closes at 5pm.

Sunday

Gates open at 7am.

Kids activities

Juggler, unicyclist, and face painting from 10am – 2pm.

Balloon twisters from 10am – 2pm.