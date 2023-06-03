Autopilot, Vacant Church, Heavy Looks

× Expand courtesy Autopilot The band Autopilot. Autopilot

media release: Dark Star Art Bar, 756 E. Washington Ave., GRAND OPENING!

AUTOPILOT with VACANT CHURCH + HEAVY LOOKS

FREE!

Bar Opens at 3PM; bands start at 9PM

Come join us for our GRAND OPENING! -

Dark Star Art Bar is an Art Gallery, Bar and Live Music Venue all in one. Join us for our first event and check out our new digs! We've got one of our favorite bands, AUTOPILOT, direct from Canada on their 3rd US tour since we met 'em 2 years ago, along with two of our local favorites, Heavy Looks and Vacant Church!

...and since we are an Art Gallery we will also have some great artwork on display (and for sale) from Samuel D. Johnson, David Mueller, Chris Murphy and more! Don't miss it! It's bound to be a blast!

Bar opens at 3PM! - Music starts at 9PM

AUTOPILOT BIO

Canadian alt rockers Autopilot are on anything but when it comes to the break the world took during COVID-19. With their new album near completion, 2022 has the band returning to the road with upcoming North American tours taking them through to the end of the year. Autopilot will kick off their comeback with a new single, being their take on The Cure’s In Between Days. Sounding more like a 90s throwback of feedback and fuzzed-out guitars, it strays from the original while still complimenting the fantastic song writing of The Cure. While this is a step away from what you might hear on the upcoming album, Autopilot is excited to release their first-ever cover tune.

The Saskatoon-based trifecta of sound-best-heard-loud have become increasingly known for their thoughtful lyrics, powerful hooks, dynamic stage presence, and obsessive hard work. Such is deftly demonstrated between their roster of full-length albums, additional EPs, singles, and road warrior status touring across Canada and the US.

Canadian Musician Magazine calls them “quite possibly one for the hardest working bands in the country” and it’s not difficult to see why: Autopilot have charted with Earshot’s Top 50, the Top 200 for NACC North American College Charts, and specialty radio throughout North America, as well as receiving heavy rotation, reception and placement on The Verge, Sirius XM’s Iceberg Radio, CBC, podcasts, and licensing placements throughout Canada and the US.

Having taken the stage at festivals such as CMW, Indie Week, AYE Fest, Fairfield Revival, Jersey Shore Festival, Millennium Music Conference, Mesa Music Festival, and more, Autopilot were also nominated for Best Rock / Pop Artist at the 2019 Saskatchewan Music Awards.

Autopilot’s 2018 release Afterglow has been touted as the band’s most impressive and accessible recording to date. Between Harder’s knack for finding ‘beauty in the simple moments, and hope in the challenges life tends to bring,’ and its production by legendary producer S.J. Kardash, the album finds the band reaching and rising to their highest heights yet.

The future is truly wide open for Autopilot. Everything they’ve learned is on the table for 2022 and beyond while they prepare for the release of their next album. They are casting their net wider, and going all in. Never content to sit still or play it safe, they’ve crafted a remarkable live show, and look forward to getting back on the road and sharing their new music with as many new fans as they possibly can.