Autumn in Paris
Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: October 3, 2019 at 6:30 PM
An evening to celebrate and support everything Madison Opera does in our community
Please join us for a beautiful autumn evening at the Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center, with French music, food, wine, cocktails, and more. All proceeds benefit Madison Opera’s community engagement programs, which reach thousands of students and adults across our region every year.
Tickets $80 per person
Info
Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Music