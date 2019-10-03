Autumn in Paris

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: October 3, 2019 at 6:30 PM

An evening to celebrate and support everything Madison Opera does in our community

Please join us for a beautiful autumn evening at the Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center, with French music, food, wine, cocktails, and more. All proceeds benefit Madison Opera’s community engagement programs, which reach thousands of students and adults across our region every year.

Tickets $80 per person

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-238-8085
