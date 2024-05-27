× Expand Justin Casey on Unsplash Memorial Day

media release: Memorial Day for the year 2024 is celebrated/ observed on Monday, May 27. You will not want to miss this important patriotic event held for over 50 years on the west side of Madison to remember and honor the sacrifices of past generations of veterans.

The annual "Avenue of Flags" Memorial Day program, scheduled for Monday, May 27, will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Rd. It will include an invocation, a Sunset Memory Gardens roll call, placing of a memorial wreath, a Memorial Day address by a military officer, a departed veterans roll call, a rifle salute to departed veterans, and playing of Taps to close the program.

Come early and drive or walk the winding routes of Sunset Memory Gardens cemetery and take in the moving display of thousands of US flags lining the drives and grave sites. More than 1,500 small flags are placed at each veteran’s grave, as well as hundreds of large flags along the drives by volunteers representing local Boy Scouts of America, Cuna Veterans Employees Resource Group, members and friends of Post 151 and the Post 151 Auxiliary.

Make your way up toward the chapel to observe the outdoor program which begins at 2 p.m. and will conclude about 3 p.m. “We encourage local citizens to attend, whether they have served or not. Memorial Day should be a solemn day of reflection for all of us. It’s not a day to celebrate, but to honor and reflect on the sacrifices of countless Americans who gave their lives defending our country,” said Chris Ogden, Adjutant of American Legion Post 151 in Madison.

The Memorial Day program is co-sponsored by American Legion Post 151 “West Side Memorial,” and Sunset Memory Gardens.

Please bring your own chair. The program will continue in the event of rain.