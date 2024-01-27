media release: Salon Piano Series celebrates its 10th anniversary with acclaimed new artists and favorites from past seasons. As always, audiences will enjoy the intimate salon concert setting for a take-your-breath-away experience!

Each pianist revels in the chance to play unique heirloom instruments restored in the renowned Farley's workshop. Personalizing the experience further, performers provide reflections on their selections and give masterclasses that the public is invited to observe for free. All concerts and masterclasses are held at Farley’s House of Pianos in Madison.

Celebrate ten years of extraordinary salon concerts! Season tickets are on sale at salonpianoseries.org, as are individual concert tickets.

Avery Gagliano, Saturday, January 27 at 7:30pm

At the National Chopin Competition, Gagliano gained international attention as both the winner of the first prize and the best concerto prize, after which András Schiff invited her to take part in recitals across Europe. Program includes Chopin, Prokofiev, and Schubert.

Avery Gagliano appears by special arrangement with Curtis on Tour, the Nina von Malzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music.

Season tickets are $250 for seven concerts. Individual tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance, $10 student tickets are available online only. Purchase tickets online at salonpianoseries.org or in person at Farley’s House of Pianos. Service fees apply.