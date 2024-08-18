media release: Summer is here, and that means the sensational summer tours are at play! One of the most awaited kings of the summer is the highly acclaimed folk powerhouse, The Avett Brothers! Led by the illustrious Seth and Scott Avett, the critically regarded band will bring a plethora of music elements such as rock, country, pop, bluegrass, and folk to venues across the nation! For their coveted spring/summer trek, the North Carolina-born quintet will be making over 20 stops in select cities! Lucky for fans in Wisconsin, The Avett Brothers will be making a long-awaited stop at East Troy’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre! On Sunday, 18th August 2024, fans can totally look forward to experiencing some iconic career-spanning hits, fan favorites, and sensational covers! If you’re up for some great music this summer, this show should definitely be on your bucket list! Hurry and secure your tickets now before you miss out!