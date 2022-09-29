× Expand Derek Ace Photography Avian Aura: Joan Herzing and Gary Flesher Jr.

media release: Soak in the summer sunshine and the local tunes at the Sounds of Summer Concert Series sponsored by Buck & Honey's Monona! Every 2nd & 4th Thursday night at Grand Crossing Park from May-September, local bands play to crowds right on the banks of the Yahara River. Spend your Thursday evening with good company nodding your heads along to the sweet tunes and enjoying some of the best things Monona has to offer in the summer.

Bring portable chairs or blankets to relax on while enjoying the Sounds of Summer.

Buck & Honey's will be serving up refreshments so come hungry & thirsty. To order on-line and pick up at the show click HERE