press release: Calling all artists between the ages of 6 and 17: The International Aviation Art Contest is now underway. The Bureau of Aeronautics at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in partnership with the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO), invites students to create a work of art that celebrates the adventures and excitement of the world of flight.

This year's theme focuses on 'Flight into the Future.'

Grab your favorite art supplies and turn your imagination loose. The only limit to the future of flight is the creativity of builders, dreamers and pilots of today. Show us your vision of what new innovations and ideas will shape the aviation of the future.

Entries will be judged on the creative use of the theme. The top three entries in each of the age categories will advance to the national competition and be awarded the following prizes:

First place: $100 art supply gift certificate or an airplane ride for themselves and a guest

Second place: $75 art supply gift certificate

Third place: $50 art supply gift certificate

The top three entries and an honorable mention for each group also will be displayed in the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda.

Read full contest brochure. All entries must be postmarked by Friday, January 19, 2018.

Entries should be mailed with the Authenticity Certificate included in the brochure to:

Meredith Alt

WisDOT - Bureau of Aeronautics

4802 Sheboygan Avenue, Room 701

Madison, WI 53707-7914

For more information on aviation art, visit the website of the American Society of Aviation Artists.