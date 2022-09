Saturday: kiddie parade 11 am, vendor fair/farmers' market 11 am-5 pm, dunk tank 1 pm, Glow Run/Walk 7 pm (register 6 pm), fireworks at dusk; music by Donnie Reyzek 10 am, Pat Watters Band 2 pm, Charlie Argo 7 pm.

Sunday: Lions pancake breakfast 8 am, tractor show 9 am, Checkmate Quartet 10:30 am, Betty Hayes Dancers 11:15 am, Cruise-in to Avoca noon-5 pm, parade 1 pm, euchre tournament 3 pm, Dr. Rumley's Snuff Band 3 pm.