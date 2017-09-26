Avoid the Top 5 Mistakes Made by Women Entrepreneurs

press release: Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs is excited to bring a night filled with networking with friends and building business relationships with other like-minded Entrepreneurs at the fun, new Thirsty Goat.

Our Events are designed to be fun, friendly, educational, and entertaining. Come as early as you choose and stay as long as you like! Event runs from 5:30-8:30, Tuesday, September 26.

Thirsty Goat (Private Room), 3040 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

There is ample and free parking available.

$20.00 (covers food)

Attorney Dera L. Johnsen-Tracy is a shareholder and co-founder of Horn & Johnsen SC, focusing her legal practice in the areas of estate planning, probate and guardianship. In furtherance of her passion for helping families plan, Dera is an active participant in the Wisconsin Wills for Heroes program and the Basic Estate Planning Clinic for Seniors and Veteransfor which she was awarded the 2015 Individual Attorney Pro Bono Award by the Dane County Bar Association and for which she was also awarded the 2016 Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award by the State Bar of Wisconsin. Dera was selected by Super Lawyers to the 2016 and 2017 Wisconsin Rising Stars list, which is an exclusive list recognizing no more than 2.5% of attorneys in Wisconsin. In addition, she was selected in 2016 as a member of the Fellows of the Wisconsin Law Foundation, a professional honor also limited to 2.5% of attorneys in Wisconsin.

Dera has been invited as a special guest on a number of radio shows and has been invited to speak as a featured presenter at various conferences throughout Wisconsin and nationally, including the 2015 and 2017 Investor Conferences for the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) in Las Vegas and Orlando, Women Inspiring Change luncheon sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation, Future Lifestyles Expo in Madison, All Things Senior Expo in Baraboo, Money Smart Women Conference, Asset BuildersMadison Money Conference, estate planning classes through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS) Wisconsin State Convention and “Ready, Set, Retirement!” sponsored by Madison Area Technical College Paralegal Program in cooperation with WPS, Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources (GWAAR), Dane County Bar Association and the State Bar of Wisconsin. Further, Dera has made numerous presentations, both public and private, about estate planning and living trusts including special issues applicable to realtors, small business owners, farmers, pet owners, young families, LGBT families and families with special needs children. She is a frequent contributor to Your Family Magazine and she has taught a variety of CE classes to financial professionals and CLE seminars to attorneys through PINNACLE and the National Business Institute (NBI).