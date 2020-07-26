RSVP for Ayurveda in the Garden Part 1

press release: This class will cover the fundamentals of the 5,000-year-old Indian tradition of Ayurveda (ayur=life; veda=wisdom), which includes using herbs, nutrition, cleansing, bodywork, and more to balance the mind, body, and spirit. Join us on this cultural exploration that will help you to become a better herb gardener. Sign up for Part 1, Part 2, or both!

Part 1: Together, we will go a multi-sensory exploration of the healing properties of Indian seasonal herbs and spice. We will learn about ayurvedic plants and harvest from Olbrich’s collection to make a digestive tea. You will learn the benefits of and how to craft your own Ayurvedic beverages.

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration deadline: July 26

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: