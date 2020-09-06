RSVP for Ayurveda in the Garden Part 2
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: This class will cover the fundamentals of the 5,000-year-old Indian tradition of Ayurveda (ayur=life; veda=wisdom), which includes using herbs, nutrition, cleansing, bodywork, and more to balance the mind, body, and spirit. Join us on this cultural exploration that will help you to become a better herb gardener.
Part 2: We will learn about vegetables commonly used in Ayurvedic cuisine, their benefits, characteristics, and cultivation. The class will tour Olbrich’s Herb Garden to harvest vegetables and herbs for use in a cooking demo.
Date and Time: Wednesday, September 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: September 6
Price: $50.