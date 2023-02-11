media release: Liquid presents: Bass Mint v6

Featuring: AztekDevil, Broken Rekord, DJ Dunk, Insomnium, Reverie, Z E L

Bassmint showcases local talent who excel in bass music. Bass music is a genre coined in the UK and pushed by producers and performers like Noisia, Flume, and RL Grime. Liquid participates and engages with the music community in Madison by cultivating events that focus on local talent. Showcases like Bassmint give artists the opportunity to grow as well as let Liquid show appreciation to the EDM community. Come to Bassmint this Saturday for a minty fresh blast of bass!